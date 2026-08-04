NY Alert: FDA Looking For Source Of New Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

The FDA is investigating a separate cyclosporiasis outbreak not linked to lettuce.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that health experts were concerned that the parasitic diarrhea outbreak may spread beyond lettuce.

Cyclosporiasis Outbreak May Spread Beyond Lettuce

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield warned consumers to remain cautious about all fresh produce sourced internationally.

Foods to Avoid

Foods New Yorkers Should Avoid During Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

In the past, these items have been linked to past cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S.

Salad greens

Cilantro

Basil

Raspberries

Green onions

Snow peas

Berries

Peas

Broccoli

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FDA Investigating New Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

CDC CDC

The outbreak linked to lettuce has caused over 20,000 cases nationwide, including in New York.

The FDA is now investigating almost a hundred new cases, not linked to the first outbreak.

Health officials have not yet identified which food product, brand, or restaurant channel is carrying the parasite.

The FDA confirmed it's investigating a separate, newly announced cyclosporiasis outbreak involving at least 93 illnesses from an as-yet-unidentified food source and location.

The FDA has started a traceback investigation to find the origin. However officials note that traceback efforts can prove to be difficult due to the time it takes people to experience symptoms.

Common symptoms include:

Watery diarrhea (Often described as explosive)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Fatigue

Feeling sick to your stomach

Flu-like symptoms

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