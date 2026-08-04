NY Alert: FDA Looking For Source Of New Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
The FDA is investigating a separate cyclosporiasis outbreak not linked to lettuce.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that health experts were concerned that the parasitic diarrhea outbreak may spread beyond lettuce.
Cyclosporiasis Outbreak May Spread Beyond Lettuce
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield warned consumers to remain cautious about all fresh produce sourced internationally.
Foods to Avoid
Foods New Yorkers Should Avoid During Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
In the past, these items have been linked to past cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S.
- Salad greens
- Cilantro
- Basil
- Raspberries
- Green onions
- Snow peas
- Berries
- Peas
- Broccoli
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FDA Investigating New Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
The outbreak linked to lettuce has caused over 20,000 cases nationwide, including in New York.
The FDA is now investigating almost a hundred new cases, not linked to the first outbreak.
Health officials have not yet identified which food product, brand, or restaurant channel is carrying the parasite.
The FDA confirmed it's investigating a separate, newly announced cyclosporiasis outbreak involving at least 93 illnesses from an as-yet-unidentified food source and location.
The FDA has started a traceback investigation to find the origin. However officials note that traceback efforts can prove to be difficult due to the time it takes people to experience symptoms.
Common symptoms include:
- Watery diarrhea (Often described as explosive)
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Stomach cramps
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Feeling sick to your stomach
- Flu-like symptoms
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Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy
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