Hudson Valley Fire Department Shares Emotional Message After Fire

In the days following a devastating early morning fire that destroyed their firehouse and nearly all of their equipment, the Coldenham Fire Department has one message for the Hudson Valley.

Thank you. Their words are a reminder of what makes the Hudson Valley special.

Coldenham Fire Department Thanks Hudson Valley Community After Fire Destroys Their Firehouse

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

The department released a heartfelt statement this week expressing gratitude to the community, neighboring fire departments, and emergency service partners who rallied around them after the fire tore through their station on Wisner Avenue in the Town of Montgomery.

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"The response from our local community, neighboring fire departments, emergency service organizations, businesses, and supporters from near and far has been truly humbling," the department wrote. "Your donations, kind words, prayers, offers of assistance, and unwavering support have reminded us that the fire service is one family, and that our community stands together during difficult times."

Fire Devastated Firehouse

Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated. Winona Lake Fire Engine Company stated.

Just after 3 a.m. on July 28, Orange County 911 received an automatic alarm from the Coldenham Firehouse. When firefighters arrived, the garage bays were fully engulfed in flames.

Several members rushed inside in an attempt to salvage apparatus before it was lost.

Five firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries and were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. All five were treated and released and returned to service.

Coldenham Fire District Coldenham Fire District

The fire caused significant damage to the building and destroyed several pieces of firefighting apparatus.

Fire departments from across Orange County and surrounding communities responded immediately, bringing equipment, manpower, and loaner apparatus to help keep the district operational.

Fire Chief Matthew Hunt, who described the loss as "unimaginable" in a statement released the day of the fire, said the department was "beyond grateful and overwhelmed" by the community's response.

The Hudson Valley Showed Up

Coldenham Fire District Coldenham Fire District

In the hours and days that followed, the response from the Hudson Valley was immediate and overwhelming.

Residents delivered food, businesses offered space and equipment, neighboring departments provided loaner apparatus, and strangers sent messages of support from near and far.

What The Department Needs Now

The department says it is currently in a good position thanks to the generosity it has already received. While they deeply appreciate the continued offers of financial assistance, they are asking that any future fundraising efforts be coordinated directly through the Coldenham Fire Department rather than through outside organizations or independent fundraisers.

"Should additional fundraising become necessary, we will communicate those events through our official channels," the department wrote.

For those who still want to show their support, the department says words of encouragement go a long way.

"Messages of hope, prayers, and well wishes can be sent to coldenhamstrong@gmail.com," the statement reads. "We look forward to sharing those messages with our members as a reminder of the incredible community that stands behind us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us. Your compassion, generosity, and support have strengthened our resolve and reminded us why we are so proud to serve this remarkable community."

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