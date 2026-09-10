Dutchess County Judge Left A Lasting Mark On The Hudson Valley

A long-time judge who established several different courts in Dutchess County has been laid to rest.

His impact went far beyond the courtroom.

Dutchess County Judge, Assistant District Attorney Passes Away

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Timothy Pagones passed away last week at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer. He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The Honorable Timothy G. Pagones, a distinguished former City of Beacon Judge and Dutchess County Assistant District Attorney, passed away on September 1. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

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He was born in Beacon in 1963. Pagones devoted more than 35 years to the criminal justice system.

During his career, he established the first Opioid/Recovery Court in Dutchess County, created the first Dutchess County Domestic Violence Court, and started the Beacon Drug Treatment Court, which had countywide jurisdiction.

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"Tim touched countless lives. He took tremendous pride in watching participants graduate from his treatment court programs and begin new chapters in their lives, still keeping in touch with many of his participants to offer his encouragement and support whenever it was needed," his obituary states.

He was also a member of the City of Beacon Fire Department since 1985. He's remembered for his deep faith and his compassion and commitment to helping others.

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