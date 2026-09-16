HV Man Nearly Kills Driver In Road Rage Incident On New York State Thruway

A road rage confrontation on I-87 allegedly escalated into a shooting, a crash, and a chase involving police.

The Hudson Valley man is now facing attempted murder charges and more.

Road Rage Incident On I-87 In The Lower Hudson Valley

Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign.

New York State Police arrested 28-year-old Elmy Manuel Sandoval-Firpo of Yonkers on multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.

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The Yonkers man is accused of shooting at another man. Sandoval-Firpo was transported to SP Tarrytown for processing and is charged with the following:

Attempted murder, 2nd degree

Attempted assault, 1st degree

Reckless endangerment, 1st degree

Criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd degree- loaded firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree – previous conviction

Criminal possession of a firearm

Menacing, 2nd degree

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

What Police Say Happened

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash a row of gas pumps filled with gas

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Sandoval-Firpo, driving a 2009 Ford van, cut off a 25-year-old man from the Bronx in a 2010 Subaru Impreza to turn into a gas station on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers.

A verbal altercation between the two ensued in the parking lot, with Sandoval-Firpo smashing the rear windshield of the victim’s Subaru. Both men then drove away onto I-87.

Thruway video surveillance later captured Sandoval-Firpo operating in the center lane of the Thruway southbound near the Cross County Parkway before moving into the left lane, cutting off the Subaru, resulting in a crash.

Sandoval-Firpo then exited his vehicle and fired at the victim’s vehicle, police say.

Shortly after, Sandoval-Firpo is also accused of fleeing the Yonkers Police Department and hitting a police cruiser while fleeing.

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He fled back onto the Thruway, but was caught by police after his vehicle sustained a flat tire from an unknown cause.

Sandoval-Firpo was arraigned in the City of Yonkers Justice Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash, or $50,000 bond, or $75,000 10% partially secured bond.

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