Hudson Valley Actress Hayden Panettiere’s Death Finally Explained

An autopsy report confirms the cause of death for actress Hayden Panettiere, who grew up in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Panettiere made a name for herself in films like "Remember the Titans" and the "Scream" franchise with starring roles in TV shows like "Heroes" and "Nashville."

Autopsy Report Released

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

The 36-year-old died in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16th, after first responders found her in cardiac arrest.

She grew up in Rockland County and attended South Orangetown Middle School until she left to be homeschooled to pursue acting.

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Her cause of death was ruled due to the toxic effects of a combination of prescription medications and illicit substances. Officials say she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and a series of other substances.

The toxicology report identified fentanyl, 4-ANPP (a precursor/metabolite of fentanyl), alprazolam (Xanax), methocarbamol (a muscle relaxant), and quetiapine (an antipsychotic).

Death Ruled Accidental

Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

The manner of death was ruled "accidental."

The forensic pathologist confirmed no signs of trauma or injuries were discovered that would have contributed to her death

The Hudson Valley Was Her Home

Amanda Edwards, Getty Images Amanda Edwards, Getty Images

Panettiere spent years in Hollywood, but according to her memoir, Rockland County always felt like home.

In it, she writes about growing up in Palisades, in a European-style cottage her parents bought in 1998, known locally as the French Ivy House. She described her childhood in detail. She played in neighborhood backyards, went to the local swim club, and attended South Orangetown public schools.

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