Hochul Wants Physical Disaster Declaration For Upstate New York
Governor Kathy Hochul has requested a federal physical disaster declaration for Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley.
Hochul requested a Physical Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Columbia, Albany, Saratoga, Washington Counties
The request sent to the U.S. Small Business Administration covers Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Columbia, Albany, Saratoga, Washington, and Rensselaer counties following a flooding event from July 28 to July 29, 2026.
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“New Yorkers deserve the chance to build back better than before when their homes and their businesses are impacted by severe weather events,” Hochul said. “While our state is no stranger to weather, every opportunity for support can help and we hope our federal partners will recognize the needs of our communities.”
If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock low-interest loans for New Yorkers recovering from the late July flooding.
If approved, the following groups may be eligible for low-interest SBA disaster loans:
- Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.
- Homeowners and renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
- Business owners: up to $2 million for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.
- Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.
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