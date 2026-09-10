New York Teachers Ditching Screens For Pen And Paper

A growing number of New York teachers are reversing a decade of classroom technology, and lawmakers want to make it the law statewide.

Frustrated by AI cheating, tech dependency, and distracted students, educators across the state are returning to notebooks, physical books, and handwritten assignments.

New York Teachers Are Ditching Screens And Going Back To Pen And Paper

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Educators say the results are pretty impressive. Teachers who eliminated one-to-one devices like Chromebooks and iPads report that after an initial adjustment period, test scores jumped by as much as 20 points.

It's also helping students be more social. Students started talking to each other more, resolving conflicts, and working in teams rather than staring at individual screens, educators say.

Some teachers who ditched screens are only allowing a pen, a piece of paper, and a physical book. This is helping kids avoid copying AI-generated text they had saved in their notebooks.

New York Lawmakers Are Paying Attention

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State Senator Andrew Gounardes has introduced the FOCUS Act. The proposed state law would formally limit school reliance on digital devices and create what he calls "a right to analog learning."

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If passed, it would be the most comprehensive educational technology restriction in the United States.

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In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a sweeping new tech policy for the nation's largest school district. The law goes into effect for this school year. It bans individual screens through second grade, and student-facing generative AI is barred completely through eighth grade.

Screen time is capped at 30 minutes daily for grades 3 through 5, and 45 minutes daily for middle schoolers.

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