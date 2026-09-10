Hudson Valley 9/11 Hero Honored With Nation’s Highest Award

A Hudson Valley native and 9/11 hero has been awarded the country's highest civilian honor about 25 years after his death.

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the family of Welles Crowther during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., ahead of the 25th anniversary of September 11th.

Rockland County, New York Man Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

White House White House

Crowther died on September 11, 2001. He was 24 years old when he lost his life during the collapse of the World Trade Center's South Tower.

After the terrorist attacks, the 24-year-old from Rockland County was known to the nation as the "Man in the Red Bandana."

On that tragic day, the equities trader and Upper Nyack volunteer firefighter used his training as a volunteer firefighter to lead survivors down to safety.

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He used his signature red bandana to protect his lungs while rescuing at least 18 people from the World Trade Center's South Tower before losing his life in its collapse.

Finn Gomez, Getty Images Finn Gomez, Getty Images

He chose to re-enter the burning tower multiple times to rescue more people until the structure collapsed at 9:59 a.m.

“After the plane hit the South Tower, a group of people on the 78th floor were trapped with broken bones, charred skin and eyes, and lungs filled with black smoke. Death was all about them; it was certain. They were sure they were going to die. Then suddenly, a rescuer appeared. They call him the ‘Man in the Red Bandana,’” Trump said during the ceremony.

Welles’s mother, Alison, and sister, Paige, accepted the Medal on his behalf.

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

“This means the world to me, my daughters, Paige and Honor, and our entire family. This will be treasured for generations to come," the family said in a statement.

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