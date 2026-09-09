New York Gas Prices Surge After Breaking Labor Day Records
Did you notice gas prices jump again? New York drivers are coming off a record Labor Day, and prices are still climbing.
Gas Prices Set Labor Day High
Gas prices in the United States reached a record Labor Day high, with the national average hitting $4.14 per gallon. That's nearly $1 more than what Americans paid per gallon last Labor Day.
Not only did it set a Labor Day record, but it also shattered the previous record. The previous high was $3.82 a gallon in 2012.
Gas Prices Increase After Record Labor Day
Gas prices remain high with the long holiday weekend now in the rearview mirror. On my drive into work today, I noticed prices jumped about 10 cents in the past 24 hours.
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According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is now $4.33 a gallon.
Why Gas Prices Continue To Skyrocket Across New York State
1. Tensions Overseas Threaten Upstate New York Oil Supply
Military actions in the Middle East have crippled shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, driving crude oil past $90 a barrel. With Iran refusing to open the critical waterway, fuel costs are surging fast, leaving drivers across New York State bracing for severe pain at the pump.
2. Extreme Heat Threatens Major Refineries Serving New York
U.S. oil refineries are running at 98 percent capacity while battling relentless summer heatwaves across Texas. If these overloaded systems go offline, fuel shipments heading straight to New York State could instantly dry up, forcing prices even higher.
3. Global Chaos Forces Energy Shortage Threatening New York
It isn't just the Middle East causing panic for Hudson Valley drivers. Relentless drone strikes on Russian energy plants and dropping output from Chinese refiners have choked off global supplies, creating a massive fuel crisis that is hitting New York State hard.
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Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
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