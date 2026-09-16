47-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Dies In Upstate New York Creek

New York State Police are investigating the death of a Hudson Valley man after a likely drowning in Upstate New York.

A Hudson Valley man was found in a local creek and later died. Now State Police are asking anyone who may know what happened to come forward.

New York State Police investigate fatal drowning in Vernooy Kill Creek in the Town of Wawarsing

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New York State Police from Ellenville responded to a report of a possible drowning in Vernooy Kill Creek, off Lundy Road in the town of Wawarsing on Monday just after 6:30 p.m.

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Troopers say 47-year-old Owen Garrison was found in Vernooy Kill Creek in Wawarsing Monday evening and was pulled from the water by the Napanoch Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Incident Remains Under Investigation, Police Seek Witnesses

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New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post that the death remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the State Police Ellenville Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Napanoch Fire Department, Ellenville Emergency Medical Services, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

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