Upstate New York Man Confesses To Killing His Dad On Halloween

An Upstate New York man confessed to killing his 69-year-old father on Halloween.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Rodney Pitt of Cairo, New York, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and multiple felony charges in connection with the brutal Halloween 2025 slaying of his father, Roger Pitt.

Father Initially Reported Missing

Greene County Sheriff's Office Greene County Sheriff's Office

Roger was reported missing by his family on Nov. 18, 2025 by his family. The family misled police by claiming Roger had simply gathered his personal belongings and willingly drove away from the area in his 1987 Mercedes-Benz.

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Soon, police noted severe inconsistencies in the family's story.

After Roger's car was found at a local salvage yard, authorities executed a search warrant on Roger's property at 34 Old State Route 145 on November 26, 2025.

His remains were found buried in a shallow grave.

Son Confesses To Crime

Greene County Sheriff's Office Greene County Sheriff's Office

On top of his murder confession, Pitt also pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. He now faces a maximum sentence of 19 years to life in state prison.

Drew White, 24, already pleaded guilty to identical charges on July 15, 2026.

Greene County Sheriff's Office Greene County Sheriff's Office

His sentencing was recently postponed to an unspecified date. He is the boyfriend of Rodney's daughter, Roger's granddaughter.

Prosecutors say Rodney and White lured Roger into the home, restrained him, and fatally cut his throat with a box cutter-style razor.

Investigators revealed the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute involving financial strain, specifically a $6,000 electric bill, as well as Roger's disapproval of White living in the home with Rodney's underage daughter.

Pitt remains remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail. He's scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Rodney's wife, Tania Pitt, remains indicted on charges of first-degree conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence for her alleged role in concealing the murder.

Greene County Sheriff's Office Greene County Sheriff's Office

Her case is currently in the discovery phase.

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