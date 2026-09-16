These Hudson Valley School Bus Times May Surprise You, Impact Commute

Here's something every driver in the region should care about: whether you've got kids in school or not, when to expect school buses will impact your drives.

School buses are going to be stopping on your roads at wildly different times depending on which town you're driving through.

A 7:20 a.m. high school start in one county might be an 8:45 a.m. start twenty minutes away. This matters for your commute, and it matters for how alert you need to be behind the wheel at different hours.

We pulled actual bell schedules from districts across Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.

Here's what we found, organized county by county, using one or more representative districts where full county-wide data wasn't publicly available.

Dutchess County

Photo by Elijah Ekdahl on Unsplash yellow school bus on road during daytime

Poughkeepsie City School District

Middle School: 7:30 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Elementary (Morse Elementary): 8:00 a.m. – 2:35 p.m.

Like most districts, Poughkeepsie runs its middle and high school day earlier than elementary.

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That's a pattern you'll see repeated across almost every county on this list, largely because it lets districts reuse the same buses for multiple runs each morning.

Ulster County

Photo by Megan Lee on Unsplash yellow school bus on road during daytime

Kingston City School District

High School: 7:55 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle School: 8:05 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Orange County

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash a yellow school bus driving down a road

Enlarged City School District of Middletown

Twin Towers Middle School: doors open 7:18 a.m., instruction begins 7:33 a.m., dismissal begins 2:15 p.m.

Middletown recently shifted its middle school bell times for the 2025-26 year specifically to build in more transition time in the morning. That's a reminder that these schedules aren't set in stone and can change year to year even within the same district.

Putnam County

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash yellow school bus with yellow school bus

Mahopac Central School District

High School: 7:20 a.m. – 2:02 p.m.

Rockland County

Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash Front view of a yellow school bus on a street

Rockland is the one county where we found a genuine side-by-side comparison, pulled from a county bell-time study comparing every district. Times can shift slightly year to year, but this gives a real sense of how much variation exists within a single county:

High Schools

District Start Dismissal Clarkstown North/South 7:25 a.m. 2:00 p.m. East Ramapo 7:38 a.m. 1:56 p.m. Nanuet 7:20 a.m. 2:00 p.m. North Rockland 7:25 a.m. 2:06 p.m. Nyack 7:30 a.m. 2:14 p.m. Pearl River 7:34 a.m. 2:42 p.m. Ramapo Central 7:30 a.m. 2:05 p.m. South Orangetown 8:15 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Middle Schools

District Start Dismissal Clarkstown 8:58 a.m. 3:33 p.m. East Ramapo 9:14 a.m. 3:40 p.m. Nanuet 7:50 a.m. 2:50 p.m. North Rockland (7-8) 8:27 a.m. 3:21 p.m. Nyack 8:05 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Pearl River 8:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m. Ramapo 8:00 a.m. 2:35 p.m. South Orangetown 8:15 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Look at South Orangetown compared to Nanuet: nearly a full hour's difference in high school start time, in the same county.

Sullivan County

Photo by Peter Wormstetter on Unsplash A school bus drives along a winding mountain road

Liberty Central School District

Elementary: late bell 8:00 a.m., buses loaded 2:35 p.m., dismissal 2:40 p.m.

Westchester County

Peekskill City School District

High School: first period begins 8:45 a.m., last period ends 2:40 p.m.

The Big Takeaway For Drivers

The rules don't change based on the time; flashing yellow lights mean slow down and prepare to stop, flashing red lights and an extended stop arm mean a full stop in both directions.

Passing a stopped bus can mean fines, license points, and a stop-arm camera ticket in the mail.

Given how wide that daily window is across our seven counties, the safest assumption for any Hudson Valley driver on a weekday morning or early afternoon is simple: assume a bus could be stopped on any given road, at almost any time between roughly 7 and 9 in the morning, and 2 and 4 in the afternoon.

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