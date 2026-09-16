These Hudson Valley School Bus Times May Surprise You, Impact Commute

These Hudson Valley School Bus Times May Surprise You, Impact Commute

Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash

Here's something every driver in the region should care about: whether you've got kids in school or not, when to expect school buses will impact your drives.

School buses are going to be stopping on your roads at wildly different times depending on which town you're driving through.

A 7:20 a.m. high school start in one county might be an 8:45 a.m. start twenty minutes away. This matters for your commute, and it matters for how alert you need to be behind the wheel at different hours.

We pulled actual bell schedules from districts across Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.

Here's what we found, organized county by county, using one or more representative districts where full county-wide data wasn't publicly available.

Dutchess County

yellow school bus on road during daytime
Photo by Elijah Ekdahl on Unsplash

Poughkeepsie City School District

  • Middle School: 7:30 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.
  • Elementary (Morse Elementary): 8:00 a.m. – 2:35 p.m.

Like most districts, Poughkeepsie runs its middle and high school day earlier than elementary.

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That's a pattern you'll see repeated across almost every county on this list, largely because it lets districts reuse the same buses for multiple runs each morning.

Ulster County

yellow school bus on road during daytime
Photo by Megan Lee on Unsplash

Kingston City School District

  • High School: 7:55 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Middle School: 8:05 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Orange County

a yellow school bus driving down a road
Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash

Enlarged City School District of Middletown

  • Twin Towers Middle School: doors open 7:18 a.m., instruction begins 7:33 a.m., dismissal begins 2:15 p.m.

Middletown recently shifted its middle school bell times for the 2025-26 year specifically to build in more transition time in the morning. That's a reminder that these schedules aren't set in stone and can change year to year even within the same district.

Putnam County

yellow school bus with yellow school bus
Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

Mahopac Central School District

  • High School: 7:20 a.m. – 2:02 p.m.

Rockland County

Front view of a yellow school bus on a street
Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash

Rockland is the one county where we found a genuine side-by-side comparison, pulled from a county bell-time study comparing every district. Times can shift slightly year to year, but this gives a real sense of how much variation exists within a single county:

High Schools

DistrictStartDismissal
Clarkstown North/South7:25 a.m.2:00 p.m.
East Ramapo7:38 a.m.1:56 p.m.
Nanuet7:20 a.m.2:00 p.m.
North Rockland7:25 a.m.2:06 p.m.
Nyack7:30 a.m.2:14 p.m.
Pearl River7:34 a.m.2:42 p.m.
Ramapo Central7:30 a.m.2:05 p.m.
South Orangetown8:15 a.m.3:00 p.m.

Middle Schools

DistrictStartDismissal
Clarkstown8:58 a.m.3:33 p.m.
East Ramapo9:14 a.m.3:40 p.m.
Nanuet7:50 a.m.2:50 p.m.
North Rockland (7-8)8:27 a.m.3:21 p.m.
Nyack8:05 a.m.2:50 p.m.
Pearl River8:00 a.m.2:30 p.m.
Ramapo8:00 a.m.2:35 p.m.
South Orangetown8:15 a.m.3:00 p.m.

Look at South Orangetown compared to Nanuet: nearly a full hour's difference in high school start time, in the same county.

Sullivan County

A school bus drives along a winding mountain road
Photo by Peter Wormstetter on Unsplash

Liberty Central School District

  • Elementary: late bell 8:00 a.m., buses loaded 2:35 p.m., dismissal 2:40 p.m.

Westchester County

Peekskill City School District

  • High School: first period begins 8:45 a.m., last period ends 2:40 p.m.

The Big Takeaway For Drivers

The rules don't change based on the time; flashing yellow lights mean slow down and prepare to stop, flashing red lights and an extended stop arm mean a full stop in both directions.

Passing a stopped bus can mean fines, license points, and a stop-arm camera ticket in the mail.

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Given how wide that daily window is across our seven counties, the safest assumption for any Hudson Valley driver on a weekday morning or early afternoon is simple: assume a bus could be stopped on any given road, at almost any time between roughly 7 and 9 in the morning, and 2 and 4 in the afternoon.

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Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

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