Which parts of New York are feeling the loneliest? A new study ranked the state's counties, and the results might surprise you.

New York may be home to millions of people, but a new study suggests a whole lot of them feel completely alone.

A new report from Mood.com, which analyzed CDC data covering 184.2 million adults across 39 states, ranked counties by how often residents reported feeling lonely.

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Some parts of the state are far lonelier than others. Here are the ten loneliest counties in New York, according to the study.

Study Determines The Loneliest Places To Live In New York State

Bronx, Queens Top Lonely List

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The Bronx topped the list as the loneliest county in New York, with 41 percent of its 1.4 million residents reporting feelings of isolation.

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That number is striking for a borough packed with neighborhood life, Yankee Stadium, and the Bronx Zoo.

Queens came in second at 39.4 percent.

New York State Is The 11th Loneliest State In America

Jeremy Weine, Getty Images Jeremy Weine, Getty Images

New York as a whole ranked 11th loneliest state in America, with 35.1 percent of residents wishing they had more social connection.

The most isolated states: Mississippi took the top spot, followed closely by Georgia at second.

Experts note that loneliness isn't just a social problem. The World Health Organization has declared it a pressing health threat, with chronic isolation carrying risks comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Research also links long-term social isolation to memory deterioration and cognitive decline.

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