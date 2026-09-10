New York Rebate Checks Are On The Way For Millions

New York State has started sending out rebate checks to nearly 10 million New Yorkers.

This week, New York State has begun mailing Gov. Kathy Hochul's Energy Affordability Package, featuring one-time utility relief check.

Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate Checks Mailed Out

Jeff Fusco, Getty Images Jeff Fusco, Getty Images

About 8.2 million New Yorkers are set to receive their Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER). In total, New York State is mailing otu $1 billion in one-time energy rebates to help New Yorkers deal with rising utility bills. The POWER checks were part of the 2027 state budget.

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“Dangerous policies coming out of Washington have sent the costs of power skyrocketing, and New Yorkers need relief,” Governor Hochul said while passing the bill.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Who’s Eligible for a POWER Check?

You are eligible for a rebate credit check if, for tax year 2024, you:

Filed a timely New York State Resident Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2024

Were a full-time resident for New York State for Tax Year 2024.

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return

How Much Will You Get?

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash 100 U.S. dollar banknote lot

How much money you'll get depends on your filing status and 2024 state tax return data.

Joint filers (income under $150,000)$200

Joint filers (income between $150,000 and $300,000) $150

Single filers (income under $150,000) $100

Your Check Should Arrive Soon

If you qualify, you should get your check in the mail before the end of the year. Checks have already started getting mailed out, and they will continue through December 2026.

What Do You Have To Do?

The good news: if you qualify, there's nothing you need to do to make sure you receive your check in the mail. Checks are sent out automatically.

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