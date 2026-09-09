These Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Change Addresses In New York

Several Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders with ties to the Hudson Valley have changed addresses over the past two weeks.

In New York, registered sex offenders must notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) in writing of a new address no later than 10 days after moving.

Level 3 offenders and those designated as sexual predators must personally verify their addresses every 90 days with local law enforcement. Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public, according to the New York State Sex Offender's Database. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense. Level 1 sex offenders are considered to have the lowest risk of a repeat offense.

The recent moves involve offenders in multiple Hudson Valley communities. Here’s a look at the latest address changes, according to NYS-DCJS.

Michael Tonkins

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 75 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel, NY 10512 to 176 Sheridan Ave, Albany, NY 12210

Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

Ryan Miller

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 33 Catherine Lane, Room 219, Ulster Park, NY 12487 to Homeless, Ulster County

Level 3 Sex Offender, Predicate Sex Offender

Brian Long

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from NYS DOCCS Marcy Correctional Facility, 9000 Old River Road, Marcy, NY 13403 to Kingston, NY 12401

Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

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Michael Simmons

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 91 Serenity Hill Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 to 834 State St, Room 308, Schenectady, NY 12307

Level 2 Sex Offender, Predicate Sex Offender

Christopher Mosley

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 790 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 to 790 Route 312, Apt. B1, Brewster, NY 10579

Level 2 Sex Offender

Anthony Green

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 1514 Howard Ave, Floor 1, Utica, NY 13501 to 1125 Dudley Ave, Utica, NY 13501

Level 2 Sex Offender

Orion McLeod

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from NYS DOCCS Clinton Correctional Facility, 1156 Route 374, Dannemora, NY 12929 to 2790 Route 32, Room 103, Saugerties, NY 12477

Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

Edward McFarland

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 28 Warren St, Apt. 2, Ellenville, NY 12428 to Ulster County Jail, 380 Boulevard, Kingston, NY 12401

Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

Thomas Terwilliger

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 10 Kithcart Lane, Apt. A, Unionville, NY 10988 to Orange County Jail, 110 Wells Farm Road, Goshen, NY 10924

Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

To find information regarding Level 1 offenders, you must call the New York State Sex Offender Registry at 1-800-262-3257 with specific information like an offender's name, exact address, or specific identifiers.

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives These fugitives are wanted by the U.S. Secret Service, and some have rewards of up to $10,000,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

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