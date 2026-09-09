These Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Change Addresses In New York
Several Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders with ties to the Hudson Valley have changed addresses over the past two weeks.
In New York, registered sex offenders must notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) in writing of a new address no later than 10 days after moving.
Level 3 offenders and those designated as sexual predators must personally verify their addresses every 90 days with local law enforcement. Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public, according to the New York State Sex Offender's Database. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense. Level 1 sex offenders are considered to have the lowest risk of a repeat offense.
The recent moves involve offenders in multiple Hudson Valley communities. Here’s a look at the latest address changes, according to NYS-DCJS.
Michael Tonkins
- Moved from 75 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel, NY 10512 to 176 Sheridan Ave, Albany, NY 12210
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
Ryan Miller
- Moved from 33 Catherine Lane, Room 219, Ulster Park, NY 12487 to Homeless, Ulster County
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Predicate Sex Offender
Brian Long
- Moved from NYS DOCCS Marcy Correctional Facility, 9000 Old River Road, Marcy, NY 13403 to Kingston, NY 12401
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
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Michael Simmons
- Moved from 91 Serenity Hill Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 to 834 State St, Room 308, Schenectady, NY 12307
- Level 2 Sex Offender, Predicate Sex Offender
Christopher Mosley
- Moved from 790 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 to 790 Route 312, Apt. B1, Brewster, NY 10579
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Anthony Green
- Moved from 1514 Howard Ave, Floor 1, Utica, NY 13501 to 1125 Dudley Ave, Utica, NY 13501
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Orion McLeod
- Moved from NYS DOCCS Clinton Correctional Facility, 1156 Route 374, Dannemora, NY 12929 to 2790 Route 32, Room 103, Saugerties, NY 12477
- Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
Edward McFarland
- Moved from 28 Warren St, Apt. 2, Ellenville, NY 12428 to Ulster County Jail, 380 Boulevard, Kingston, NY 12401
- Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
Thomas Terwilliger
- Moved from 10 Kithcart Lane, Apt. A, Unionville, NY 10988 to Orange County Jail, 110 Wells Farm Road, Goshen, NY 10924
- Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
To find information regarding Level 1 offenders, you must call the New York State Sex Offender Registry at 1-800-262-3257 with specific information like an offender's name, exact address, or specific identifiers.
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
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