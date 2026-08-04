Taste Of Italy Sorry For Calling New York Protestors “Fat & Ugly”

Taste of Italy is apologizing for calling some protestors "fat and ugly."

The Upstate New York eatery went viral earlier this summer following a racist Facebook post regarding a missing child's death.

Taste Of Italy Protests Continue

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Taste Of Italy in Latham, New York closed for one day after the Facebook comment regarding a missing child who was found dead. The restaurant's official Facebook page wrote the comment. It stated:

Let's not forget if that boy lived in a Muslim country his Muslim family would have killed him a long time ago. Muslims should go back to their 50 plus Muslims countries. They want to bring their horrific fake religion here. It's not a religion it's a terrorist organization. No Muslim should be in any place of Authority in America.

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Alyssa Cappello, a co-owner of Taste of Italy, later said she wrote the comment, assuming she was posting from a burner account.

Since that post, Taste of Italy has lost half its staff and seen a 60 percent drop in revenue, according to the owners.

Protesters have been outside the restaurant. Alyssa once clashed with the "2004 Columbia High School shooter."

Taste Of Italy Apologizes For Calling Protester "Fat And Ugly"

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On Sunday, a Facebook account attributed to the other Taste of Italy co-owner Frank Cappello addressed protesters.

"I've been doing some reflecting, and I owe you an apology. Calling some of you 'fat' and 'ugly' wasn't right. I let my emotions get the best of me, and that's not how I want to respond to people - even when your trying to destroy my life and are threatening my children, employees, customers and my future. So, consider this my official retirement announcement from the amateur insult business," the post stated.

The comment was written by the Facebook account Cappello Anthony Frank, which now appears to be called Frank Cappello. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post the Facebook account routinely changes its name.

The post was sent to Hudson Valley Post on Monday, but has since been deleted. The Times Union also posted the quote, attributed to Frank Cappello.

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