Hudson Valley Teen’s Killer Violates Parole Again In New York

One of the men convicted in the 1980 murder of a Hudson Valley teen is heading back to prison for violating parole again.

Robert McCain, 65, spent nearly 40 years behind bars for one of the Hudson Valley's most notorious murders.

1980 Murder Of Rockland County, New York Teen

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McCain is a convicted murderer who served nearly 40 years in prison for the brutal October 28, 1980, killing of 16-year-old Paula Bohovesky in Pearl River, New York.

Bohovesky was a junior at Pearl River High School and a part-time employee at the Pearl River Public Library at the time of death. McCain was 20 at the time.

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According to the New York Times, Paula was walking home when McCain and Richard LaBarbera, followed and attacked her. She was hit with a rock and stabbed to death.

In 1981, both men were found guilty of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

LaBarbera was granted parole in 2020, for the second time, but under the condition that he is not allowed to set foot in Rockland County. In 2023, he was officially discharged from New York State parole supervision.

McCain Violates Parole Again

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On Thursday, a judge revoked McCain's parole, sentencing him to an additional 10 months in state prison.

He was arrested late June on a criminal contempt charge involving a 25-year-old woman with an order of protection against him. The incident happened in Peekskill.

McCain has been arrested three times since his release on parole in 2021. His new release date is May 1, 2027.

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