Beloved Upstate New York Arts Center Closing, Film Festival Planned

A beloved Hudson Valley arts destination is closing its doors after more than a decade. But it's going out with one major celebration.

The Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre is closing, and the Hudson Valley arts community is feeling the loss.

A Sullivan County Arts Gem Is Closing Its Doors

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The HPAC announced it will close on October 31, 2026, ending more than a decade of cultural programming in Sullivan County, including film screenings, festivals, youth and family events, senior programming, educational classes, and community gatherings.

"For more than a decade, HPAC has worked to support and celebrate the arts in Sullivan County," founder and chairperson Janet Carrus said in a joint statement with The Center for Discovery, HPAC's partner organization. "We are grateful to all those who came through our doors."

The Center for Discovery says it will carry forward HPAC's legacy, continuing programs like sensory-friendly movies, senior and children's activities, and the beloved Holiday in Hurleyville event.

All events scheduled through October 31 remain on as planned, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Going Out In Style With Catskill International Film Festival

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One of HPAC's final major events is also one of its most fitting.

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The Catskill International Film Festival returns October 9 through 11 for its sixth season, bringing more than 45 films from around the world, filmmaker Q&As, red carpet parties, comedy shows from Corner Store Comedy, live music with DJ Zeno, and the world premiere of Charles Marinaro's "Where the High Ends."

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Festival organizer Marinaro has a personal connection to the venue that goes back nearly a decade.

“HPAC has always been known for its community-based art events over the years,” Marinaro said. "I will truly miss HPAC and what they represent for the community and what they've done for me personally. It’s so important to me to make sure we push HPAC’s legacy forward with a phenomenal event that guests will remember for years to come.”

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Tickets and information are available through the Catskill International Film Festival.

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