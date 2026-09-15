More Victims Possible After Hudson Valley New York Man Arrested In Florida

A 42-year-old who allegedly sexually abused a local child was found hiding in Florida. Police think there could be more Hudson Valley victims.

The Spring Valley Police Department started an investigation after a 10-year-old girl told police she was "sexually abused" on "multiple occasions" by an adult man in the past.

42-Year-Old Rockland County Man Arrested

designer491 Criminal record and handcuffs on a desk.

Police identified the alleged suspect as 42-year-old Pierre Sterling of Spring Valley. Authorities didn't say how Spring Valley detectives identified the suspect.

Officials allege that Sterling sexually abused the young girl multiple times.

Found In Orlando, Florida

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash city skyline across body of water during daytime

Cops tracked down the 42-year-old in Orlando, Florida, working with Florida police to take him into custody. The Orlando Police Department assisted the Spring Valley Police Department in identifying Sterling, alongside the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Howard Phillips Center for Children and Families.

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Sterling was charged with First-degree sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, and forcible touching.

He was arraigned in the Village of Spring Valley Justice Court and transferred to the Rockland County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

More Victims Possible

The Spring Valley Police Department is requesting that anyone with information related to this incident contact the department at 845-356 7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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