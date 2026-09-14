Police Want Answers After Violent Hudson Valley Baseball Bat Attack

Four Hudson Valley residents were arrested on assault charges.
Four Hudson Valley residents, including two teens, were arrested after police say a man was attacked with a baseball bat. Witnesses are wanted.
State Police Arrest Four From Ellenville, New York
Troopers from SP Ellenville responded to the Mobil gas station located at 8404 State Route 209 in Wawarsing NY, for a report of multiple individuals fighting on Tuesday around 9 a.m.
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According to police, a group of people assaulted a 43-year-old man with a baseball bat.
The unnamed victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
His condition wasn't released.
Four Arrested, Including Two Teens
Following an investigation, police arrested four people from Ellenville, New York, including two teenagers.
They were arrested and charged with the following:
Unnamed 16-year-old boy
- Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
Jordan I. Jones, 19
- Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor
- Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
Amanda M. Jones, 40
- Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
- Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
- Endangering the Welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor
Matthew Johannessen, 24
- Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a class D felony
- Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony
- Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor
Police Seek Witnesses In Baseball Bat Attack
State Police have not disclosed a motive. The investigation remains active. Authorities ask anyone with information or who witnessed the event to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Ellenville at 845-344-5300.
All four individuals were processed at the Ellenville station, arraigned at the Ulster County Court Centralized Arraignment Part, and remanded to the Ulster County Jail.