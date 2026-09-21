Santa Who Worked At Historic New York Park Arrested

An Upstate New York Santa was arrested on very disturbing charges.

Police arrested 75-year-old Clarence V. Russell on charges related to online child solicitation and exploitation

Upstate New York Santa Claus Arrested

Ticonderoga Police Department Ticonderoga Police Department

The Ticonderoga Police Department charged Russel, from Paul Smiths, New York, with attempted rape in the second degree (victim less than 15 years old) and attempted endangering the welfare of a child, following an investigation into the alleged online solicitation of minors.

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"A police investigation determined that the suspect had been communicating via the internet with individuals he believed to be arranging sexual encounters with minors," the Ticonderoga Police Department stated in a press release.

Worked As Santa At Historic Christmas-Themed Amusement Park In Upstate New York

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What makes the arrest even more disturbing is that Russell works as a Santa Claus impersonator.

He's worked as Santa for about a decade at Santa’s Workshop, a historic Christmas-themed amusement park located in Wilmington, New York, near North Pole, New York.

After his arrest, the amusement park issued a public statement clarifying that Russell hasn't been employed by the organization since 2025 and is no longer affiliated with them in any capacity.

Before working as a Santa impersonator, he worked in the youth mental health unit at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

More Victims Possible

Police are continuing to investigate and ask for any witnesses or alleged victims.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Ticonderoga Police Department at 518-585-3456.

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