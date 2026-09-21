Missing Aircraft Found After Deadly Midair Collision In New York

A mid-air collision in Upstate New York killed an elderly man.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate.

State Police investigate aircraft collision in Upstate New York, Search For Missing Glider

Edinburg Volunteer Emergency Squad Edinburg Volunteer Emergency Squad

New York State Police responded to a report of a two-aircraft collision in the area of Wheeler Rd in Edinburg around 2:30 p.m on Friday.

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Police quickly determined that two glider planes collided in the air. One plane landed safely at the nearby Plateau Sky Ranch Airport. That unnamed pilot wasn't injured.

Police asked the public to avoid the area to prevent interfering with the search for the second glider.

Glider Found in Remote Area

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Just before 5 p.m., with the help of State Police Aviation, New York State Forest Rangers, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the second glider was found in a remote area, off of Sand Lake Road in Edinburg.

Local fire departments also responded to the crash site. The pilot, who was the only person in the aircraft at the time of the collision, was discovered deceased at the crash site.

Pilot Identified

Edinburg Volunteer Emergency Squad Edinburg Volunteer Emergency Squad

The victim was later identified as 80-year-old James Morzillo of Saratoga Springs. Troopers say Morzillo was flying with a group of gliders when his aircraft struck another glider, causing him to lose control and crash.

The group of gliders reportedly was helped into the air by an engine plane that flew out of Saratoga County Airport, and they intended to land at the Piesco Airport in Hamilton County.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The FAA and State Police are investigating.

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