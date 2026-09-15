Hudson Valley Parents Accused Of Leaving Injured 4-Year-Old Alone

Hudson Valley parents are facing charges for allegedly leaving their four-year-old alone with injuries.

A Spring Valley Police Officer was flagged down by a Spring Valley Department of Public Works (DPW) employee in the area of Chestnut Street and Furman Place regarding an unattended 4-year-old child on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

Child Found With "Substantial Injuries"

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When officers found the child, they say the 4-year-old had "substantial injuries and appeared frightened." The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment.

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Officers also say they couldn't find the child's parents or any guardian. The case was then turned over to detectives.

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Police soon identified both parents and arrested the child's mother and father.

Parents Arrested

Following what's described as a "thorough investigation," detectives allege that the child's father, 36-year-old Paolo Chacaguasay-Evas of Spring Valley, physically assaulted his 4-year-old child and subsequently left the child home alone.

Chacaguasay-Evas was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in the Village of Spring Valley Justice Court with bail was set at $2,500 cash, $10,000 bond, or a $30,000 partially secured bond.

Detectives say the child’s mother, 35-year-old Delia Yuquilema-Cepeda of Spring Valley, also left the child home alone.

Yuquilema-Cepeda was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and was released on a desk appearance ticket. Chacaguasay Evas was transferred to the Rockland County Jail.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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