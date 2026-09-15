Check Your Mailbox: New York Could Be Sending You $200

New York State is providing some relief for residents facing rising energy bills.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that rebate checks are going to provide some financial help starting next week.

New Yorkers Told To Check Your Mailboxes

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Gov. Hochul says New Yorkers should be keeping an eye on their mailboxes for their energy rebate checks. Checks of up to $200 will be mailed to eligible New Yorkers, with no need to sign up or apply.

“Too many families are struggling with rising household energy bills and soaring gas prices at the pump — and that's why we're putting money directly back in New Yorkers' pockets by sending energy rebate checks to millions of families," Hochul said.

Who’s Eligible for a POWER Check?

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You are eligible for a rebate credit check if, for tax year 2024, you:

Filed a timely New York State Resident Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2024

Were a full-time resident of New York State for Tax Year 2024.

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return

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Checks Are On Their Way

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Checks will start getting mailed out to eligible New Yorkers on Sept. 21. Checks will continue to be mailed out through December, until every eligible New Yorker receives their checks.

The checks are part of Governor Hochul's ongoing energy affordability agenda as she says New Yorkers are burdened with federal tariffs and increased cost of living.

“As Washington Republicans continue to send the cost of everything from utility bills to gas and groceries soaring, I'll never stop working to address the rising cost of living for New Yorkers,” Hochul stated.

How much money you'll get depends on your filing status and 2024 state tax return data.

Joint filers (income under $150,000): $200

Joint filers (income between $150,000 and $300,000): $150

Single filers (income under $150,000): $100

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