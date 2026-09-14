These Upstate New York Hometowns Named America’s Favorites

A new list is putting several New York towns in the spotlight, and the Hudson Valley really dominates this one. Is your favorite town on the list?

World Atlas recently named 10 towns in New York State that ranked among the "US Favorites in 2026."

This list recognizes destinations across Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley for their historic appeal, vibrant main streets, and beautiful waterfront locations.

Below are each town that was highlighted and why, according to World Atlas.

Cold Spring, Putnam County

nancykennedy Cold Spring, NY

Cold Spring is a Hudson Valley favorite thanks to its charming Main Street, historic buildings and location along the Hudson River. It's also a popular destination for hikers heading into the Hudson Highlands.

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Saugerties, Ulster County

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Saugerties offers a mix of Hudson River scenery, history and unique attractions. The Saugerties Lighthouse and massive Opus 40 sculpture are two of the biggest reasons visitors make the trip.

Woodstock, Ulster County

Keanartworks The Woodstock Way

Woodstock became world-famous because of its connection to the legendary 1969 music festival, even though the festival was actually held in Bethel. Today, the Catskills town is known for its artsy atmosphere, shops, restaurants, and music history.

Narrowsburg, Sullivan County

Narrowsburg sits along the Delaware River and has become known for its small-town charm, unique shops and arts scene. The surrounding area also offers plenty of opportunities for kayaking, tubing and hiking.

Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County

Getty Images Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend

Saratoga Springs is known for its historic horse racing, including the famous Saratoga Race Course, and its mineral springs. The city also offers plenty of attractions, from Saratoga Spa State Park to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Skaneateles, Onondaga County

Skaneateles sits at the northern tip of one of the cleanest and clearest lakes in the Finger Lakes. Its picturesque downtown, lakefront parks and historic buildings make it a popular Upstate New York destination.

Geneva, Ontario County

Geneva sits along Seneca Lake and is packed with historic architecture, waterfront attractions and things to do. Visitors can explore Belhurst Castle, Seneca Lake State Park and the city's unique historic neighborhoods.

Cooperstown, Otsego County

Cooperstown is best known as the Home of Baseball and home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The small town also sits along beautiful Otsego Lake and offers plenty of history beyond baseball.

Ithaca, Tompkins County

Ithaca combines a popular college-town atmosphere with waterfalls, gorges and the beauty of Cayuga Lake. The downtown area is packed with restaurants and shops, while attractions like Cornell Botanic Gardens add to its appeal.

Canandaigua, Ontario County

Canandaigua combines the beauty of the Finger Lakes with a historic downtown, waterfront parks and nearby wineries. The town is also home to Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion, one of the region's standout historic attractions.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



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