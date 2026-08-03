Hudson Valley New Years Eve Cold Case Murder Solved Years Later

A 2021 New Year's Eve cold case murder in the Hudson Valley appears to have been cracked.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced an arrest has been made.

2021 Lower Hudson Valley Murder Indictment

Photo by Lacie Cueto on Unsplash a person laying on the ground under a street light

Shawn McLaurin, 43, of Yonkers was indicted for the 2021 New Year’s Eve cold case murder of 49-year-old Shawn Jefferson in White Plains.

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McLaurin was charged with murder in the second-degree murder, a class A felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

McLaurin pleaded not guilty and remains remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

What Happened On New Year's Eve 2021

Photo by Moritz Knöringer on Unsplash a large number of fireworks in the sky

Just before midnight on New Year's Eve 2021, McLaurin shot Jefferson six times in the chest and torso with a 9mm firearm while Jefferson was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle outside his home near North Kensico Avenue, officials say.

It happened on Dec. 31, 2021, at 11:51 p.m. After getting shot, Jefferson crawled out of his vehicle and onto the ground,

McLaurin allegedly fired a seventh shot and fled the scene. Jefferson was found by officers from the White Plains Police Department. He died at 12:30 a.m. on Jan 1.

McLaurin was arrested on July 12, after what's described as a comprehensive investigation led by the White Plains Police Department, with help from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Bureau and Criminal Investigators Squad, and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

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