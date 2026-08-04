Hudson Valley Home Struck By Lightning During Historic Storm

Last week's historic and record-shattering rainstorm slammed the region, washing out roads and prompting states of emergency.

At least one home in the Hudson Valley was struck by lightning. We have photos and video from the scene.

Home In Rockland County, New York Struck By Lighting

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Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene in Wesley Hills, Rockland County, New York, after a home was hit by lightning on Tuesday.

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Lieb sent Hudson Valley Post video from the scene. A two-story split-level home with brown siding and a brick front facade was damaged.

Close-up footage reveals significant exterior damage between two ground-floor windows. The siding is blown apart, exposing charred wood, shattered framework, and burn marks from a lightning strike.

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Arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front of the house. First responders had to remove the front wall after putting the blaze out.

"The homeowner said they saw a lightning strike, heard a loud sound, and they eventually started seeing some smoke," Monsey Fire Department Captain Gary Rothschild said from the scene. "The weather was horrible."

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Officials confirmed that people were inside the home at the time; all were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

On average, about 1 in 200 homes in the United States is struck by lightning each year, or a 0.5 percent chance per year.

The slow-moving storm dumped between two to twelve inches of rain across the Hudson Valley and Capital Region. We've got confirmed totals below.

Verified Rainfall For Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City