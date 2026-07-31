2 Killed In Hudson Valley Crashes During Historic Rainstorm

A historic rainstorm swept through the Hudson Valley as police investigated two separate fatal crashes that left two people dead.

New York State Police is now investigating the fatal accidents during tuesday's historic rainstorm.

Sullivan County Man Found Dead Following Accident

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On Tuesday around 7 a.m., New York State Police from Sullivan County responded to the area of 572 North Branch Road in the town of Callicoon for a report of a pickup truck half-submerged in the fast-moving water of the North Callicoon Creek.

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Police determined the driver, 39-year-old Jesus Arroyo Ortega of Livingston Manor, was driving his pickup truck on North Branch Road when he was involved in a vehicle collision with a utility pole.

Arroyo Ortega was found deceased about 2.6 miles downstream of the truck, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal Accident In Orange County, New York

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Around two hours later, New York State Police responded to an accident in Orange County. It happened around 9:25 a.m. on Peenpack Trail in the town of Deerpark.

According to police, 69-year-old Robert. S Jahn of Sparrowbush veered off the road, sideswiped several trees, and entered a driveway on Peenpack Trail.

The Ford then sideswiped an unoccupied 2023 Chevrolet and a trailer before coming to a rest at an earth embankment.

Jahn was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Garnet Health in Middletown, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Greenville at (845)344-5300.

Verified Rainfall For Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City