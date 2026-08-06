Everything You Need To Know: New York Medical Aid In Dying Law

A controversial law is now in effect in New York.

The Medical Aid in Dying Act went into effect on Wednesday in New York

Medical Aid In Dying Act Passed

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The new law allows New Yorkers who have less than six months to live to request life-ending medication. To be eligible, New Yorkers must be dealing with a terminal illness, with six months left to live.

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“Our state will always stand firm in safeguarding New Yorkers' freedoms and right to bodily autonomy, which includes the right for the terminally ill to peacefully and comfortably end their lives with dignity and compassion,” Governor Hochul said when signing the law.

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A team of doctors must sign off on a recorded oral request by the patient, who also must undergo a mental health evaluation.

“This journey was deeply personal for me. Witnessing my mother's suffering from ALS was an excruciating experience, knowing there was nothing I could do to alleviate the pain of someone I loved," Hochul added.

Patient Eligibility

A patient must meet several requirements, including:

Be aged 18 or older and a New York State resident

Have a medically confirmed terminal illness expected to cause death within six months

Possess clear decision-making capacity to make an informed choice

Be physically capable of self-administering the medication

Two physicians must confirm the terminal diagnosis, prognosis, and patient capacity.

Patient must submit a recorded oral request

5-Day Waiting period

Backlash In New York

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The legislation has received fierce opposition from the Catholic Church, Republican lawmakers, and some disability advocates, who have filed a lawsuit.

Advocates of the legislation say this is about compassion and ending suffering, while opponents say it's immoral.

"It took years of intimate discussions with our bill sponsors, health experts, advocates, and most importantly, families who have similar firsthand experiences. New Yorkers deserve the choice to endure less suffering, not by shortening their lives, but by shortening their deaths — I firmly believe we made the right decision," Hochul added.

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