U.S. News Ranks The Best Regional Hospitals In New York

This week, U.S. News released its 2026 study about the Best Regional Hospitals across New York State.

The publication also ranked the best hospital in every metro area across New York State.

The Best Hospitals In Every Region In New York State

Sean Gallup, Getty Images Sean Gallup, Getty Images

U.S. News issues these rankings so New Yorkers can compare hospitals. But they note it shouldn't be the only factor when making health care decisions.

In many cases, the best hospital in your region makes the most sense for you. If I, or a loved one, gets sick, I know I'd want them at the best hospital I could find.

That's why U.S. News says it makes sense to know what the best-ranked hospital is near you.

Below are the results.

The Best Hospital In Every New York Metro Area U.S. News ranked the best hospital in every New York Metro Area

Vassar Brothers Medical Center Named Best Hospital In The Hudson Valley

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Vassar Brothers in Poughkeepsie was named the best hospital in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh region for the third straight year.

“Being named the No. 1 hospital reflects the dedication, expertise and compassion of our team members throughout the organization,” Regional President of Northwell Health and President of Vassar Brothers Medical Center Susan Browning told Hudson Valley Post. "These recognitions demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional care close to home for the communities we serve across the Hudson Valley.”

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U.S. News reports that Vassar Brothers Medical Center is "High Performing” in 16 Common Adult Procedures and Conditions, up from 15 last year. These include:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Gynecological cancer surgery

Heart arrhythmia

Heart attack

Heart failure

Hip fracture

Kidney failure

Leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma

Lung cancer surgery

Pacemaker implantation

Pneumonia

Stroke

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement

“When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital,” said U.S. News’ Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. “A ‘High Performing’ rating means that Vassar Brothers Medical Center outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care.”

New Study Uncovers The Best Hospitals In New York

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 190 hospitals across New York. 27 earned enough high marks to be named Best Regional Hospitals.

Below is every hospital named a "Best Regional Hospital" in New York State by U.S. News & World Report

New Study Uncovers The Best Hospitals Across New York U.S. News says these are the very best hospitals in New York

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.