Hudson Valley CEO Competes To Marry Netflix “Red Flag”
A Hudson Valley CEO is featured on reality TV trying to marry a "walking red flag."
I probably watch too much reality TV. There's a new dating show starring Harry Jowsey. The Australian man is a great reality TV character, but he's not someone I'd want a friend to date, or marry.
Who Is Harry Jowsey
Jowsey has built a huge career starring in global reality dating and competition shows.
I've seen him on "Too Hot to Handle" and "Perfect Match." He's also appeared on "Heartbreak Island," "Match Me If You Can," "The Amazing Race Australia," "Love Island Australia," and "Dancing With the Stars."
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On "Perfect Match," my favorite "Love Is Blind" female, Jessica Vestal, fell for Jowsey. Boy was I disappointed in Jess!
Spoiler alert: it didn't end well.
That's not much of a spoiler, because Harry is now starring in "Let's Marry Harry." It's his own Netflix Bachelor-style dating series to find a wife.
Westchester CEO On New Reality TV Show
In his new show, Harry tries to move past his hookup reputation to find a wife. His friend and an ex-girlfriend help him narrow down a field of 20 women, who want to "Marry Harry."
One of those women competing for Harry's heart is Maya Hirshman, who goes by Maya Avery. The 25-year-old is a CEO from Armonk, New York.
According to the Westchester County woman's LinkedIn, she's the CEO and Founder of Influence By Maya Avery.
Maya called Harry a "walking red flag" (well done, Maya) and wondered if Harry is actually a better person who wants to find a wife, or someone who got better "at talking about it."
"Let's Marry Harry" is streaming now on Netflix.
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