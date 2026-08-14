New Yorkers May Be Forced To Turn Off Lights

A bill working its way through Albany could fundamentally change how New York looks at night, and not just in New York City.

Every county, every municipality, and every property owner across all 62 counties in the state would be affected if the Dark Skies Protection Act becomes law.

New York Could Force Lights Out Across The Entire State. Here's What The Dark Skies Bill Would Mean For You

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Senate Bill S9637 and companion Assembly Bill A4615 would regulate outdoor night lighting statewide with the goal of reducing light pollution, protecting wildlife, conserving energy, and improving public health.

The legislation has three core requirements that would affect virtually every outdoor light fixture in the state.

All permanent outdoor lighting fixtures would need to be shielded by January 1, 2028. The shielding requirement means lights must project downward rather than spilling sideways or up into the sky. That one change alone would dramatically alter how communities look at night, from Times Square to the smallest Adirondack hamlet.

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Any unshielded or non-conforming fixtures that haven't been updated by the deadline would need to be turned off between 11 p.m. and sunrise, or be equipped with short-duration motion sensors that only activate when needed.

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Outdoor sports fields, arenas, and amphitheaters could not be illuminated between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an event runs past curfew.

What Would Be Exempt

The bill carves out exceptions for several categories of lighting that can't reasonably be shut off overnight.

Federal and interstate highway signs, airport navigational systems, and aviation safety lights are all exempt.

Emergency response lighting and temporary lighting needed for worker safety would also be allowed. Low-wattage decorative and seasonal lighting configurations would be allowed as well.

Why Supporters Say This Matters

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The case for the bill goes beyond simply being able to see more stars at night. Migratory birds navigate using star patterns, and excessive artificial light disrupts their ability to find their way, contributing to billions of bird deaths every year.

Nocturnal animals and breeding amphibians are also affected by artificial light in ways that disrupt feeding, reproduction, and survival.

On the human health side, researchers have linked excessive exposure to artificial blue-spectrum light at night to disrupted circadian rhythms and poor sleep quality.

Reducing overnight light pollution would help New Yorkers sleep better, supporters argue.

Where Things Stand

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Both bills have been introduced and are working through the legislative process in Albany. They have not yet become law, and the debate over their impact, particularly on businesses, sports venues, and urban communities, is just getting started.

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