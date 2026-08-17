These New York Hometowns Have Cameras That Track Every Vehicle

Flock safety cameras that record license plates and more are causing a national uproar.

Some call it "Big Brother on steroids."

Big Brother On Steroids

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The cameras capture your license plate plus information about your vehicle, which includes the make, model, color, and distinguishing characteristics.

The George-based company admits it, noting that it's 120-thousand black cameras record everything about your vehicle, and that means you.

Flock cameras are everywhere across the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Confirmed Flock Safety Communities In New York

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Because New York does not maintain a single statewide database of Flock cameras, not all locations are listed.

New York Communities Where ALPR/Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Many New York communities where an automated license plate reader or surveillance camera has been mapped/documented,

New York Communities Where Flock Cameras Have Been Mapped Here's a list of communities where cameras have been mapped, but aren't necessarily confirmed as Flock.

Cameras Scan Every Vehicle

Police departments across the country pay Flock to access the info which, they say, gives them a national network to find stolen cars, missing people and criminals.

Flock safety cameras automatically record and catalog every vehicle that passes within their field of view on public roads. They capture the license plate, make, model, color, and unique vehicle details like bumper stickers or dents, but they do not scan faces or use facial recognition.

Standard Flock Safety cameras cannot issue automated speeding tickets or red-light citations.

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