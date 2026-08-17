Alarming Allegations Target Bar in New York’s Most Irish Town

New York State has temporarily suspended the liquor license of a bar in the Hudson Valley over allegations of underage alcohol sales.

The suspension is temporary, and the bar is entitled to a hearing.

State Officials Say They Found Over 60 Underage Customers

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During an August 7th enforcement operation, state officials say at least 60 customers at Hudson West Sports Bar and Grill in Pearl River were underage.

At the time, 70 to 100 people were inside the bar. Only 12 were confirmed to be 21 years old or older, officials told Hudson Valley Post.

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Investigators allegedly saw alcohol sold to four minors, and 13 people wrote in signed statements that they were underage but consumed alcohol at the bar.

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Several customers were "16 or 17-years-old," according to the New York State Liquor Authority.

Police Find 16-Year-Old Passed Out The Next Night

The next day, Orangetown police responded to a medical emergency and found a 16-year-old girl unconscious and severely drunk.

A witness told the authorities that the 16-year-old was served "multiple shots" inside the bar, with an ID being checked during any sale. She was taken to Nyack Hospital.

“The evidence presented to the Authority alleges an alarming and continuing failure to protect underage patrons,” SLA Chair Lily Fan stated. “When a 16-year-old is hospitalized just one night after a major enforcement operation uncovered widespread underage drinking, immediate action is necessary to protect public health and safety.”

The SLA charged the licensee with multiple violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, including four counts of selling alcoholic beverages to minors and seven counts of failure to supervise and suspended the bar's liquor license.

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Pearl River in Rockland County is widely recognized and frequently ranked as the most Irish place in New York State.

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