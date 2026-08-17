These Items Are Banned At The Dutchess County Fair in New York

Planning to go to the Dutchess County Fair? You might want to check your bag, car, and pockets before heading to Rhinebeck.

Dutchess County Fair Kicks Off On August 25

Dutchess County Fairgrounds via Facebook 8-12-2021 Dutchess County Fairgrounds via Facebook 8-12-2021

The Dutchess County Fair returns for its 180th year beginning August 25th for a six-day run in Rhinebeck.

These Things Are Banned At The Dutchess County Fair

Fair officials released important information so Hudson Valley residents can fully enjoy the fair. Among them are that the fair is a non-smoking facility and pets are not allowed. However, service animals are welcome.

The following Items Are prohibited:

These Are Prohibited at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck Going to the Dutchess County Fair? You might want to check your bag, car, and pockets before heading to Rhinebeck.

"The Dutchess County Fairgrounds has ZERO Tolerance for Bad Behavior. We are committed to creating a safe and family-friendly environment," the Dutchess County Fair states on its website.

How To Buy Tickets For The Dutchess County Fair

Dutchess County Fair, Facebook Dutchess County Fair, Facebook

Advance admission is $16.50 cents for adults. Children 11 and younger get in free.

You can purchase "Ride All Day" wristbands for $33

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This year's entertainment lineup includes Chase Matthew, 38 Special, Journey from the Heart, Almost Queen and Tyler Braden, along with livestock events and a rodeo.

These Items Are Banned At The 2026 New York State Fair

The New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York runs from August 26 through September 7, 2026.

Here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

These Items Are Banned At The 2026 New York State Fair Think you can sneak it in? Think again. From pets to coolers, here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule

2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule Don't miss your favorite artist! Gallery Credit: Karolyi