Hayden Panettiere Dead At 36, Had Massive Ties To Hudson Valley

Hollywood and the Hudson Valley are waking up to shocking news of the death of the actress at 36.

We learned overnight that actress Hayden Panettiere has passed away. A representative confirmed the news.

Hayden Panettiere Dead At 36

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

No cause of death was given. The 36-year-old was known for her roles on the NBC sci-fi series "Heroes," as well as the musical drama "Nashville," and the "Scream" horror franchise.

She earned two Golden Globe nominations.

Others, like myself, remember her as a child actress. I best remember her for her role in "Remember the Titans."

She launched her television career in New York City studios, starring in "One Life to Live" (1994–1997) and "Guiding Light" (1996–2000) before moving into major Hollywood films and primetime television

Born And Raised In Rockland County

Scott Gries, Getty Images Scott Gries, Getty Images

Panettiere lived in the Hudson Valley for about 24 years. She was born in Palisades, New York, in 1989. Palisades is an unincorporated hamlet in the town of Orangetown in Rockland County, New York.

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In 1998, when Hayden was 9, her parents purchased an iconic French-style country cottage known as the "French Ivy House" in Snedens Landing. Snedens Landing is located in the eastern portion of Palisades and goes down to the Hudson River.

Last month, that home was relisted on the market for $3.6 million.

During her time in the region, she attended South Orangetown Middle School before transitioning to private tutoring and homeschooling due to her Hollywood schedule.

Around the age of 16, she began splitting her time between Hollywood and the Hudson Valley.

In 2023, Hayden's brother, Jansen, passed away at the age of 28 in his Nyack, New York home.

Getty Images Getty Images

Hayden said in interviews she never got over her brother's death. She leaves behind an eleven-year-old daughter.

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