Longtime Hudson Valley Civil Rights Leader Dies

A Hudson Valley civil rights leader has passed away.

Wilbur Aldridge passed away this week at the age of 80.

Hudson Valley Civil Rights Leader Dies

Assemblyman Patrick J. Carroll Assemblyman Patrick J. Carroll

Aldridge was a prominent American civil rights leader and activist who dedicated nearly three decades to advancing social justice and equality in New York's Hudson Valley.

He served as the NAACP Mid-Hudson/Westchester Regional Director for 28 years, overseeing 12 branches across multiple counties before his retirement due to health reasons last year.

In 2017, Aldridge was given the Rockland County Legislature's Distinguished Service Award.

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"He was an upstanding and dedicated member of the community who devoted himself to advancing civil rights, fighting inequality, and working toward a more just and equitable society. I will miss his guidance and counsel," Senator Pete Harckham stated about Aldridge's passing. "My sincere condolences to the Mid-Hudson members of the NAACP, as well as the family, friends, and loved ones of Wilbur T. Aldridge."

The Haverstraw resident spent decades working for social justice and civil rights, serving as local director of the NAACP.

"Mr. Aldridge was a longtime friend and supporter of the Peekskill Area Branch of the NAACP. He continued his support to our branch even after stepping down to tend to his health and to spend more time with family," the Peekskill NAACP told Hudson Valley Post. "He will be missed."

Visitation & Funeral Services

George Hoehmann George Hoehmann

Visitation and his funeral are scheduled for Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22. Services will take place at the Calvary Baptist Church, located at 15 Clinton Street in Haverstraw.

The NAACP Yonkers branch is also coordinating a dedicated Black August event to honor his legacy on Friday, August 21.

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