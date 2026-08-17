President and Governor Agree: New York Crime Is Historically Down

Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump are both taking credit for New York's dropping crime rate.

It's rare when the President and Governor agree on something about New York.

Gov. Hochul Promotes Reduction In Crime As President Trump Visits New York

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Governor Kathy Hochul is touting a reduction in crime after investing nearly 4 billion dollars during her time in office.

The governor says New York State has seen a 10 percent drop in index crime, noting shooting deaths have fallen by 62 percent, and murders are down 57 percent.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office," Hochul said. "As Governor, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to protect New York communities — with or without support from Washington.”

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She also says there has been a 28 percent drop in burglaries and motor vehicle thefts have declined by 19-percent.

"While the Trump administration has cut funding for critical counterterrorism and transit security initiatives and made concessions to the gun lobby, we've invested nearly $4 billion in statewide public safety programs and driven crime rates to record lows," Hochul added.

She released her crime statistics on Friday, the same day President Trump visited Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is New York's Republican gubernatorial candidate, to talk about crime data.

Samuel Corum, Getty Images Samuel Corum, Getty Images

Trump Promotes Drop In Crime

Blakeman is challenging Hochul for Governor in New York. He says new polls show the race is "neck and neck."

While campaigning for Blakeman, President Trump promoted New York State's dropping crime rates. President Trump addressed a crowd at the Nassau County Police Academy, where he announced the restoration of law and order.

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images

The President touted a new FBI study showing the largest drop in violent crime in American history in 2025.

Despite that, Trump again accused Democrats of trying to defund the police, and he went on to blast sanctuary cities.

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