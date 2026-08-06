Hudson Valley Police Leader, Son Indicted In New York Shooting

Federal and local investigators say this Hudson Valley police leader's alleged role in a shooting goes far beyond what anyone expected.

A Hudson Valley deputy police commissioner, her husband and their son have been indicted on attempted murder and other charges.

Arrest Ties To Shooting In The Bronx

Their arrests are in connection with a gang-related shooting outside the Bronx Hall of Justice.

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Jennifer Lackard, 49, is a now-former New York public safety official who was arrested on August 4 and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, weapons possession, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment.

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Before her arrest this week, she served as the Deputy Commissioner of Wellness within the Mount Vernon Police Department. Following her indictment, the City of Mount Vernon immediately terminated her employment.

"The allegations are unrelated to her duties with the Mount Vernon Police Department and do not stem from any conduct associated with the Department or the performance of her official responsibilities," the police department told Hudson Valley Post in a statement.

She also has a professional background in social work, reentry programs, and substance abuse treatment.

According to the Bronx District Attorney's office, Lackard’s 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard, opened fire on a group of rival gang members right outside the Bronx Criminal Court complex.

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No one was injured, but police say the shooting was "targeted."

Mount Vernon Police Officer Accused Of Driving Son To And From Shooting

Prosecutors say that Jennifer and her ex-husband James Lackard drove their son to and from the shooting.

Officials allege Chase is a gang member with several pending gun charges.

Jennifer pleaded not guilty; bail was set at $75,000, while Chase, who also pleaded not guilty, is being held without bail.

James is currently wanted by law enforcement and is considered to be out of state. It's believed he's in North Carolina.

James also has a criminal history. He served time in a federal prison after a 2012 drug trafficking conviction.

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