SO: Drunk Upstate New York Officer Crashes Car Responding To Walmart
An Upstate New York police officer is suspended without pay after allegedly crashing her patrol car while driving drunk in the Upper Hudson Valley.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a Greenport Police Department patrol vehicle near 440 Fairview Avenue in the Town of Greenport.
Greenport Police Officer Crashes Police Cruiser
Police say Greenport Police Officer Stephanie Van Alstyne was driving north on Fairview Avenue late Sunday afternoon when she veered off the road, heavily damaging her cruiser. Reports say she was responding to the nearby Walmart to handle a shoplifting or property theft complaint.
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She never made it. Before reaching the store, she crashed her patrol vehicle into a light pole.
Van Alstyne sustained minor injuries to her hand but declined medical treatment, police say.
Charged With DWI
Police allege that Van Alstyne was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputies arrested Van Alstyne after her blood alcohol level tested at 0.15 percent, double the legal limit, officials say.
She was arrested by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Suspended Without Pay
Van Alstyne is also employed as a corrections officer with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
"She was immediately suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office told Hudson Valley Post.
The Greenport Rescue Squad responded to the scene. Police say that the investigation remains ongoing.
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