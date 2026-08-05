SO: Drunk Upstate New York Officer Crashes Car Responding To Walmart

An Upstate New York police officer is suspended without pay after allegedly crashing her patrol car while driving drunk in the Upper Hudson Valley.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a Greenport Police Department patrol vehicle near 440 Fairview Avenue in the Town of Greenport.

Greenport Police Officer Crashes Police Cruiser

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Police say Greenport Police Officer Stephanie Van Alstyne was driving north on Fairview Avenue late Sunday afternoon when she veered off the road, heavily damaging her cruiser. Reports say she was responding to the nearby Walmart to handle a shoplifting or property theft complaint.

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She never made it. Before reaching the store, she crashed her patrol vehicle into a light pole.

Van Alstyne sustained minor injuries to her hand but declined medical treatment, police say.

Charged With DWI

Getty Images/iStockphoto Drunk Driving

Police allege that Van Alstyne was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputies arrested Van Alstyne after her blood alcohol level tested at 0.15 percent, double the legal limit, officials say.

She was arrested by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Suspended Without Pay

Photo by Del Nijiro on Unsplash a close up of a police badge on a black background

Van Alstyne is also employed as a corrections officer with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

"She was immediately suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office told Hudson Valley Post.

The Greenport Rescue Squad responded to the scene. Police say that the investigation remains ongoing.

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New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , these are the 10 New York counties with the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults. The CDC says exessive drinking includes binge drinking which is "...defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man.." and heavy drinking which " ...for women...is 8 drinks or more per week/For men, heavy drinking is 15 drinks or more per week."

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