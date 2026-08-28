Healey Brothers Needs Your Help To Raise $100K For Sick Children

A Hudson Valley car dealership is teaming up with Make-A-Wish for what could be its biggest moment yet, and they need the community's help to pull it off.

Healey Brothers Automotive Group's Driven to Give Foundation is hosting its Fifth Annual Golf Outing on October 2nd at Osiris Country Club in Walden.

Healey Brothers Is Trying To Grant Wishes For 10 Hudson Valley Kids

Healey Brothers Healey Brothers

This year they're swinging for something very special.

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A record-breaking $100,000 raised for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. If they hit that goal, it would be enough to grant life-changing wishes for approximately 10 local children battling critical illnesses.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for this year's golf outing," Chief Marketing Officer at Healey Brothers Automotive Group Jay Healey told Hudson Valley Post.

150 Hudson Valley Children Waiting For Their Wish

Dominic Lipinski, Getty Images Dominic Lipinski, Getty Images

Right now, more than 150 children across the Hudson Valley are waiting for their wish to come true. 41 of those kids are located in Orange and Dutchess counties.

Each wish costs around $10,000.

"Reaching our goal of raising $100,000 would allow us to help grant wishes for children right here in our community," Healey said. "Knowing our collective efforts can bring hope and joy to local families is incredibly meaningful."

This is the fifth year Healey Brothers has hosted the outing, and over that time it's grown into the Foundation's signature event, previously raising money for organizations like the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Habitat for Humanity, and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan.

This year's goal of $100,000 would be the largest single charitable gift in the Foundation's history.

"We are incredibly grateful for Healey Brothers and their ongoing commitment to making wishes come true for local children and families," President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Kristine Burton said. "Through the Driven to Give Foundation, Healey Brothers has demonstrated what it truly means to invest in the communities they serve."

This year is also a milestone for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos, Getty Images Michael Willson/AFL Photos, Getty Images

Since 1986, the chapter has granted more than 3,500 wishes across its eight-county territory, which includes Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

One of the most powerful moments of the Driven to Give event will be hearing directly from a local Wish recipient, who will share what their wish meant to them and their family.

Healey Brothers is a family-owned business with more than 45 years of history in the Hudson Valley and 10 locations across the region.

To register for the golf outing or learn more, visit healeygolfouting.com.

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