New York Grocery Shoppers Could Pay 53% More At Wrong Store

If you feel like you're spending way too much at the grocery store, new data suggests you might just be shopping at the wrong place.

A new study found that New Yorkers could be paying 52.7 percent more for the exact same basket of groceries just by picking the wrong supermarket.

Freedom Debt Relief reached out to Hudson Valley Post about it's new study. Their analysis compared the cost of a typical basket of groceries across major supermarket chains in every state, and the results for New York are pretty eye-opening.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash grocery store aisle with stocked shelves

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New Yorkers could be paying 52.7 percent more for the exact same groceries simply by choosing a different supermarket. That's one of the widest price gaps in the entire country.

Lidl Is New York's Cheapest Grocery Store

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The cheapest major grocery chain in New York? Lidl.

There are currently about 39 Lidl locations across New York State. Most are located on Long Island or the New York City area.

There two stores in Westchester County. This week, Hudson Valley Post learned the company is expanding north into the Hudson Valley.

Whole Foods Is The Most Expensive

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The most expensive? Whole Foods. Whole Foods topped the most expensive list in most states across the country, not just New York, which reflects its focus on premium, organic, and specialty products.

There are currently 30 Whole Foods across New York State. There's currently four in the Hudson Valley, but all are locate in Westchester County.

No real surprises on the Whole Foods end, but Lidl's edge comes down to how the store operates: smaller locations, a tighter product selection, and a heavy focus on private-label brands that keep prices down.

The findings come at a time when grocery prices are still a major pain point for a lot of households across the Hudson Valley and New York State. The study is a good reminder that where you shop can matter just as much as what you buy when it comes to your monthly food bill.

The analysis used Consumer Reports' 2026 grocery price comparison, which ranked retailers against Walmart based on a comparable basket of common goods. Warehouse clubs like Costco and BJ's were left out of the comparison since membership fees and bulk sizing make them harder to compare directly to traditional supermarkets.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

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