Deadly Mosquito Virus Is Now Circulating Across New York

Hudson Valley officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions after a resident tested positive for West Nile virus.

As of September 4, 2026, New York State has confirmed active West Nile virus detections ranging from infected mosquito pools to human cases.

Confirmed Human Cases by County

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Kings County (Brooklyn) — 1 confirmed case

New York County (Manhattan) — 1 confirmed case

Queens County (Queens) — 2 confirmed cases

Richmond County (Staten Island) — 1 confirmed case

Nassau County — Confirmed human activity

Suffolk County — Confirmed human activity

Westchester County — 1 confirmed case (located in Yonkers)

Onondaga County — Confirmed human activity

Confirmed Positive Mosquito Pools by County

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Bronx County (The Bronx)

Kings County (Brooklyn)

New York County (Manhattan)

Queens County (Queens)

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Westchester County

Rockland County

Orange County

Mosquitoes Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.

More About Westchester County Human Case

Westchester County reported its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this week. The patient is a Yonkers resident who recently travelled overseas. West Nile spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler noted that this first case serves as a reminder for residents to avoid mosquitoes and take steps to prevent breeding.

Tips To Avoid Mosquitoes

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Officials from across the Hudson Valley, including Orange County, where the virus has been found in multiple areas of the county, are urging all people spending time outside to use bug repellent, remove standing water to prevent mosquito breeding, and consider wearing long-sleeved shirts.

West Nile most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious, especially for people 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions.

How to protect yourself against West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases

How to protect yourself against West Nile, other mosquite-borne diseases According to the New Jersey Department of Health, residents should take the following steps to help prevent diseases transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia