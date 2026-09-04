Deadly Mosquito Virus Is Now Circulating Across New York
Hudson Valley officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions after a resident tested positive for West Nile virus.
As of September 4, 2026, New York State has confirmed active West Nile virus detections ranging from infected mosquito pools to human cases.
Confirmed Human Cases by County
- Kings County (Brooklyn) — 1 confirmed case
- New York County (Manhattan) — 1 confirmed case
- Queens County (Queens) — 2 confirmed cases
- Richmond County (Staten Island) — 1 confirmed case
- Nassau County — Confirmed human activity
- Suffolk County — Confirmed human activity
- Westchester County — 1 confirmed case (located in Yonkers)
- Onondaga County — Confirmed human activity
Confirmed Positive Mosquito Pools by County
- Bronx County (The Bronx)
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- New York County (Manhattan)
- Queens County (Queens)
- Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Nassau County
- Suffolk County
- Westchester County
- Rockland County
- Orange County
Mosquitoes Are The World's "Deadliest" Creature.
More About Westchester County Human Case
Westchester County reported its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this week. The patient is a Yonkers resident who recently travelled overseas. West Nile spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.
County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler noted that this first case serves as a reminder for residents to avoid mosquitoes and take steps to prevent breeding.
Tips To Avoid Mosquitoes
Officials from across the Hudson Valley, including Orange County, where the virus has been found in multiple areas of the county, are urging all people spending time outside to use bug repellent, remove standing water to prevent mosquito breeding, and consider wearing long-sleeved shirts.
West Nile most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious, especially for people 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions.
How to protect yourself against West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases
How to protect yourself against West Nile, other mosquite-borne diseases
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Need extra help fighting off mosquitos? Plant these around your home
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart