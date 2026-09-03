Check your fridge! Several food recalls are affecting New York right now, including products linked to some serious illnesses.

It's been a rough few months for food safety in New York, and there's a good chance that something in your fridge or pantry right now has been recalled.

Hudson Valley Post looked into the most serious food recalls that New Yorkers need to know:

Clover Hill Dairy Cheese (Listeria)

CDC CDC

This is the most serious one on the list. Clover Hill Dairy of Mechanicsville, Maryland, issued a voluntary recall of its requesón and soft ricotta products in June, then expanded the recall to cover all cheese products made at the facility, including hard cheeses.

The CDC and FDA have traced the outbreak to illness-onset dates spanning March 2023 to June 2026.

Twelve people across Illinois, Maryland, New York, and Virginia have been confirmed infected; ten were hospitalized, and one person has died.

If you've purchased any Clover Hill Dairy cheese at a retail store, farmers' market, or restaurant, do not eat it.

Alfalfa Sprouts (E. coli and Salmonella)

FDA FDA

The FDA and CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli and Salmonella linked to alfalfa sprouts distributed by Everything Sprouts, LLC of Minneapolis.

As of early August, 55 people had been sickened and four hospitalized. New York is among the states with confirmed cases.

Toss any alfalfa sprouts you have at home.

Walmart Tomato Bisque Soup Kits (Listeria)

FDA FDA

Kettle Cuisine LLC recalled Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kits after routine testing came back with a presumptive positive for Listeria.

The 14-ounce kits have a use-by date of August 22, 2026, and were distributed to Walmart stores including in New York.

Lundberg White Jasmine Rice (Foreign Material)

Photo by Kseniya Nekrasova on Unsplash a pile of white rice sitting on top of a table

Two-pound bags with UPC 073416040281 and lot codes 260201MA or 260202MA, with best-before dates of February 1 or February 2, 2027, were distributed across 12 states including New York.

The rice may contain unspecified foreign material.

Jalapeño-Based Products (Salmonella)

Photo by Thembi Johnson on Unsplash a wooden cutting board topped with green and red peppers

A Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh jalapeños supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors triggered a recall affecting dips, salsas, guacamole, sandwiches, burritos, and salads with best-by dates through August 16, 2026.

New York is among the affected states.

Sullivan County Raw Milk (E. coli)

Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash clear glass bottle filled with white liquid

Right here in the Hudson Valley, New York State's Department of Agriculture and Markets warned in late July about possible E. coli contamination in unpasteurized raw milk from Diehl Homestead Farm in Sullivan County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Do not drink it.

Aderaba Fine Foods Dips (Undeclared Allergens)

Photo by Ludovic Avice on Unsplash a bowl of hummus with a garnish on top

Products sold under the Heimishe label, including mushroom dip and sesame garlic dip, were recalled in August due to undeclared eggs and sesame, a serious risk for people with those allergies.

The recalled products were produced by Aderaba Fine Foods in Brooklyn, New York.

“Heimishe Chummus,” “Heimishe Chummus with Garlic,” and “Heimishe Chummus with Mushrooms,” also manufactured by Aderaba Fine Foods, are also recalled due to undeclared sesame and sulfites.

Panorama Produce Mangoes (Salmonella)

FDA FDA

The FDA announced on August 28th that Panorama Produce is recalling 302 boxes of size 9 mangoes due to potential Salmonella contamination. Check any mangoes purchased recently.

If you've eaten any of these products and feel sick, call your doctor.

5 Recent Food Recalls In New York State New York consumers should check their refrigerators and pantries for the following recalled items. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

4 New York Grocery Stores Offer "Worst Prices"

4 New York Grocery Stores Offer "Worst Prices"