Federal Government Shuts Down Schools In New York State

The federal government just shut down schools in New York State, as well as New Jersey.

Officials say it's part of a massive nationwide crackdown on trucking industry fraud.

Feds Shut Down Schools In New York And New Jersey

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The federal government just shut down three commercial driver's license (CDL) training schools in New York and three in New Jersey. The specific names of the schools that were shut down have not been publicly released by federal authorities.

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On Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered the removal of 110 CDL schools from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry, forcing them to immediately stop operating. Another 160 schools face separate registry removals.

Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

"We want well-skilled, well-trained truck drivers on American roads," Duffy said.

Alleged Reason For Closures

Federal officials allege the schools were creating fraud in the trucking industry. Officials say the schools are graduating undocumented immigrants who cannot speak English or read road signs, utilizing unqualified instructors, and running subpar training facilities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation stresses that CDL tests must be taken strictly in English so drivers can safely interpret road signs and communicate with law enforcement.

New York State Responds

Photo by The New York Public Library on Unsplash Map of new york state with cities and roads

The New York State DMV and Department of Transportation stated they follow all federal guidelines but said it couldn't fully comment because federal officials "declined to provide any information on the schools they allege are creating fraud in the trucking industry."

"The Department of Motor Vehicles is committed to the safety of New York's roads. We follow all applicable federal laws in providing driver licenses, whether commercial or non-commercial, issue licenses only to eligible applicants, and follow all guidelines that govern driver data," the New York DOT said in a statement.

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