Hudson Valley Cop Must Register As New York Sex Offender

A now-former Hudson Valley police officer was sentenced for sexually abusing a child under the age of 15.

Former Saugerties police officer Sydney Mills was sentenced this week to five years in state prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision for a sexual crime involving a minor.

Saugerties Officer Arrested

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Mills was a part-time police officer with the Saugerties Police Department when he was arrested in July 2025 by the Saugerties Police Department following an investigation into alleged illegal sexual acts.

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The now 54-year-old was accused of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a young girl between April and October 2022. The abuse began when the victim was 14 years old, and Mills was serving as a full-time police officer with the Saugerties Police Department.

"The victim showed admirable strength to come forward to report what happened to her at the hands of the defendant, a public official," the Ulster County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

An investigation began after the girl came forward at the age of 15.

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The investigation also led to the discovery and conviction of a former Saugerties high school wrestling coach, Reid Kappler, in a separate statutory rape case.

Pleaded Guilty To Criminal Sex Act

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Mills pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sex act earlier this summer. In exchange for the guilty plea, four other charges, including third-degree rape, were dropped.

“I’d like to be shocked or surprised, but I’m not. A man sworn to protect the most vulnerable of our community dishonored that oath. This indictment is simple confirmation that he has damaged the victim, his own family, himself, and the Saugerties community," Ulster County DA Emmanuel Nneji said. "As I have said and repeated often, no one is above the law, and more is expected of public officials, especially everyone sworn to serve and protect.”

Mills was also sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

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