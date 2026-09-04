Hudson Valley Teen’s Killer Sent Back To Prison In New York

One of the men convicted of killing a Hudson Valley teenager in 1980 was sentenced again.

Robert McCain, 65, spent nearly 40 years behind bars for his role in the murder of a 16-year-old from the Lower Hudson Valley.

Sentenced For Violating Parole, Again

Photo by niu niu on Unsplash person showing handcuff

McCain was sentenced to 10 months in jail for violating an order of protection. He was arrested in late June on a criminal contempt charge involving a 25-year-old woman with an order of protection against him in Westchester County.

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He pleaded guilty to criminal contempt after police say he contacted a Peekskill woman he had previously harassed.

A judge also issued a new order barring McCain from contacting the Peekskill woman for five years.

1980 Murder Of Rockland County, New York Teen

Photo by Lacie Cueto on Unsplash a person laying on the ground under a street light

McCain was released from prison in 2021 after serving four decades for the murder of 16-year-old Paula Bohovesky.

The New York Times reports that Paula was walking home when McCain and Richard LaBarbera attacked her. She was hit with a rock and stabbed to death.

Both men were found guilty of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1981.

At the time of her murder, Bohovesky was a junior at Pearl River High School and a part-time employee at the Pearl River Public Library. McCain was 20.

McCain has been arrested three times

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