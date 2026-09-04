PD: Hudson Valley Mom Gives Birth In Work Bathroom, Leaves Baby

New tragic details have emerged in the case of a newborn baby found abandoned inside a Hudson Valley bathroom.

The baby was born just hours before it was found.

Mother Worked At ShopRite

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The infant was discovered abandoned in an employee restroom at the ShopRite inside the City Center shopping complex in White Plains around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.

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Arriving first responders provided medical care to the newborn and rushed the baby boy to White Plains Hospital.

The baby remains in "stable condition."

Mother Arrested

Franki Chamaki & Katie Smith on Unsplash Franki Chamaki & Katie Smith on Unsplash

Soon after, police arrested a suspect.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Guerlande Atila of White Plains. She's been charged with felony child abandonment.

New Tragic Details Emerge

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Hudson Valley Post has learned that Atila is the mother of the newborn. She's an employee at the White Plains ShopRite.

According to police, Atila gave birth inside the ShopRite employee restroom at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Newly released court documents detail that after giving birth in the bathroom, she placed the infant boy inside a bathroom trash can, covered it with the lid, and left the store, complaining of stomach pains.

The newborn boy remained there for about seven hours, until co-workers found the baby and called 911. The child is now being taken care of by Child Protective Services

The mother is in custody receiving treatment because she gave birth outside of a hospital. She's in stable condition.

"We can confirm that a newborn infant was discovered in the restroom by store associates, who immediately called 911 and cared for the baby until emergency responders arrived and transported the infant to a local hospital," a ShopRite told ABC in a statement.

Remember New York's Safe Haven Law

Police are using this case as a critical reminder of New York’s Safe Haven laws. The law allows parents to surrender newborns up to thirty days old legally and anonymously at designated safe locations like police stations or hospitals without facing criminal charges.

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