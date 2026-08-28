Rattlesnake Head Found In Upstate New York Freezer, Python In NYC

One snake was found in a bucket in the Hudson Valley, while another was being shown off to a crowd in New York City. Then there's what DEC officers discovered inside a freezer.

In its most recent Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report, the DEC highlighted actions with snakes.

Rattlesnake Head Found In Freezer In Ulster County, New York

DEC DEC

On July 28, ECO Zullo responded to a complaint about a timber rattlesnake left inside a bucket outside a residence in the Town of Wawarsing.

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Officer Zullo investigated and determined that a person removed the snake from another property and brought it back to his apartment inside a bucket. ECO Zullo learned the same subject also possessed the head of another timber rattlesnake in a freezer inside his apartment.

The defendant admitted to capturing the live rattlesnake and possessing the snake head in his freezer and voluntarily surrendered both.

The unnamed person received tickets for taking/possessing a threatened species in New York State, returnable to the Town of Wawarsing Court.

The live rattlesnake was released back into the wild, and the snake head was secured as evidence

Burmese Python Owner Ticketed At Coney Island

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

A man from Brooklyn is facing an illegal possession charge after he was allegedly caught with a large python in Coney Island.

ECO Maynard spotted a large snake near Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island with a crowd of about a dozen people, including small children, gathered around it.

An individual with a second snake, a ball python, around his neck was handling the larger snake and showing it off to the crowd, officials say.

Under state law, it is illegal to own that snake because they are considered dangerous. According to the DEC, the snake owner identified it as a python and confirmed he was the owner.

DEC DEC

"In addition to being potentially dangerous to people, Burmese pythons introduced to the environment can severely impact native wildlife populations," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post.

The snake owner received a ticket for illegal possession, and the snake was given to the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

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