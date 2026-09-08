Hudson Valley Woman Who Disappeared For 3 Months Found

There's good news to report after a Hudson Valley woman disappeared for months.

Early Saturday morning the Ulster Police Department asked Hudson Valley residents for help in finding a missing woman.

Woman Goes Missing In Ulster County

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The Ulster Police Department learned about a missing person complaint regarding 46-year-old Tammy Augustine on Thursday. She also goes by the name "Tammy Plass" and Tammy Dean"

Despite police just learning that Tammy went missing in early September, she was actually last seen about three months ago. Police believed she could have traveled with her boyfriend.

"Ms. Augustine was reported to be last seen at the beginning of June and has not been seen or heard of since. Ms. Augustine is last known to be homeless, most commonly frequenting the Kingston and Esopus areas. It has been reported that she may be accompanied by her current boyfriend William Plass," police wrote in a notice to the public on Facebook as for help.

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Police described her as being a 5'6" white woman weighing about 145 pounds.

"If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Ms. Augustine, please contact Detective Thomas Sickler or Officer Jonathon Torres at 845-382-1111 or TASICKLER@ULSTERPOLICE.GOV JJTORRES@ULSTERPOLICE.GOV," the Ulster Police Department said.

Found Safe

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Police provided some good news about this missing persons cases in a brief update.

"UPDATE: LOCATED IN GOOD HEALTH," police wrote in its update.

More information wasn't released.

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